The 36 most shocking lines from Donald Trump's interview with The Hill

(CNN) On Monday, President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with The Hill newspaper in the Oval Office.

1. "I like, I like the idea of keeping Congress abreast, but I wouldn't have to do that."

Within the first 30 seconds of the interview, Trump says he doesn't need congressional approval to launch a military action against Iran. And away we go!

2. "I do like keeping them, they have ideas that intelligent people, they'll come up with some thoughts."

Donald Trump offers his thoughts on Congress. Yes, really.

3. "Well, I think we might need military action, we'll see what happens."

4. "We had anywhere from 14 to 18 points of confliction, they were behind every single one of them."

5. "So we'll see what happens, I hope it works out. I think it will eventually work out, they can do it very quickly, they can take a long time, but they've got a lot of problems."

This detailed geopolitical analysis on the current state of Iran is brought to you by the President of the United States.

6. "Well, it was a very nice letter, and it was actually a happy birthday letter if you want to know the truth, it was my birthday. And he sent me a beautiful letter, happy birthday, which was nice."

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is no dummy. He knows that the way to Trump's heart is through flattery and obsequiousness. Hence, a "beautiful" birthday card.

7. "He's, he does that, he doesn't have, look, there's something different, he's a different person than he was four or five years ago, and he wasn't so hot four or five years ago."

The President of the United States making vague references to the totally unproven idea that there is something wrong with Joe Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Totally normal stuff!

8. "But there is something going on in that brain of his."

And now Trump drops all subtlety when it comes to suggesting that Biden has something wrong with him. If you don't believe me, check out the next sentence from Trump below.

9. "I think he's off, he's, he's different. I mean we've all known him a long time. I don't know him, but I've seen him for a long time, and frankly he looks different, he sounds different, and he thinks different."

If you don't think Trump is trying to suggest something is physically wrong with Biden, then give me a credible explanation of what the President means when he says "he's off" and "he thinks different." Yeah, I thought so.

10. "Other than that, I hope he does very well."

So, other than suggesting Biden has some sort of undiagnosed problem with his brain, Trump wishes him well!

11. "I'm looking for nothing in that debate."

NBC should use this in their promo materials for the Democratic debates later this week. "I'm looking for nothing" -- Donald Trump.

12. "One of the big things I see, look I gave the biggest tax cut in the history of our country, one of their big things is to eliminate the tax cut and raise everybody's taxes."

13. "So a lot of people are starting to say I'm right."

Oh are they?

14. "Would I do that? Of course. You have any recommendation?"

First, Trump confirms that if there was a Supreme Court opening in 2020, he would nominate someone to fill it. (Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already said he would work to confirm such a nominee. ) Second, the President asks two reporters if they have any thoughts on who might be a good fit for the nation's highest court. This is all very legal and very cool.

15. "I have a good list already chosen, I have a beautiful list of great, very talented people."

16. "No, if we can get him, you know if we can get him approved. They couldn't get him approved."

This is Trump's response to this question: "You wouldn't see any hypocrisy in putting forward a nominee before the presidential election given what happened to Merrick Garland?" It's important to note that McConnell refused to even meet with Garland much less hold confirmation hearings for him. So, the idea that "they" couldn't get him approved was never tested in any meaningful way. (Also: "If we can get HIM." Just saying.)

17. "I mean we have the Senate; we have a great Senate, we have great people, if we could get him approved, I would definitely do it. No, I'd do it a lot sooner than that. I'd do it if there three days left, I'd put, put somebody up hoping that I could get them done in three days, OK?"

In this quote, Trump totally unravels the supposed GOP defense for not bringing up Garland for a vote -- because it was too close to an election for an outgoing president to pick someone for a lifetime appointment. What Trump admits to -- whether on purpose or, more likely, not -- is that the only thing that matters here is whether or not the