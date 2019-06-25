(CNN) House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday he's not going to move forward with a bill that includes the cost of living adjustment to increase House members salaries "at this point in time," but he didn't fully rule it out.

"Discussions are ongoing," Hoyer told reporters. "And as a result, I'm not going to move the (legislative spending) bill at this point time, because we haven't resolved the issue."

Hoyer acknowledged that some Republicans are on board and some aren't, but that ultimately he doesn't have the votes yet to pass the bill.

Both the House and Senate must pass the legislative branch spending bill by the end of September, though they could still pass it without allowing for the pay raise -- as Congress has done for the past decade.

Hoyer listed a number of bills he expects to come up in July, before the August recess, but the list did not include the legislative spending bill.

Read More