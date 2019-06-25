(CNN) Over 100 children have been moved back to a Clint, Texas, border station where independent monitors called conditions "unconscionable," a Customs and Border Protection official said Tuesday.

The Clint facility and others have been heavily criticized after lawyers, doctors and advocates warned of what they called major health and hygiene problems.

"The kids had colds and were sick and said they didn't have access to soap to wash their hands. It was an alcohol-based cleanser. Some kids who were detained for two to three weeks had only one or two opportunities to shower," Clara Long, a senior researcher for Human Rights Watch, has said of the Clint facility.

"One said they hadn't showered in three weeks. Hygiene and living conditions like this creates a risk of spreading infectious disease. It makes me very concerned about the public health emergency."

Recent allegations of perilous conditions in Clint have also been referred to Office of the Inspector General and Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility, the CBP official said Tuesday.

