In Supreme Court census case, it's Roberts v. Roberts

(CNN)Two of Chief Justice John Roberts' top priorities are on a collision course as the Supreme Court nears a pivotal decision this week on the Trump administration's design for the 2020 census.
Roberts has repeatedly declared that he wants the public to see the court as a nonpartisan institution, even though polarizing cases have often divided it between the five justices appointed by Republican presidents and the four appointed by Democrats.
Roberts over the years has shown he's uneasy with decisions on big cases that routinely align the court, in effect, along those party lines -- an instinct that was most notably evident when he joined with the court's four Democratic-appointed justices to mostly preserve the Affordable Care Act in 2012. "We do not sit on opposite sides of an aisle, we do not caucus in separate rooms, we do not serve one party or one interest, we serve one nation," Roberts insisted in a speech last October.
But on cases affecting the core electoral interests of the two parties -- like the decision impending this week on whether the Trump administration can add a citizenship question to the 2020 census -- Roberts has conspicuously deviated from that pattern. He has repeatedly joined in 5-4 Supreme Court decisions that align all the Republican-appointed justices against all the Democratic-appointed ones on cases that set the underlying rules of political competition, from campaign finance to voting rights. And on those cases, critics say, he has consistently voted with the other GOP-appointed justices to produce rulings that benefit the Republican Party's electoral interests.
"One thing Roberts has been consistent about is his willingness to take extreme stances to undermine long-standing rules of democracy," says Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, a group that advocates for expanded voting rights. "We all are impressed by his institutionalism and his deftness at steering the Supreme Court away from making it such a central partisan topic, such as in the ACA case. The democracy issues are where the court has been most aggressive, and he has not been a temporizing swing vote but an ardent activist."
The census case, Department of Commerce v. New York, crystallizes these issues even more than the earlier electoral decisions in Roberts' tenure because his role on the court has changed. With the retirement of Anthony Kennedy, a President Ronald Reagan appointee who often functioned as the court's swing vote, and his contentious replacement last year by the more reliably conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Roberts has become the closest thing to a swing vote on the court, legal analysts agree. That means a party-line decision supporting the Trump administration on the census case would more clearly bear his stamp -- and thus more directly undercut his attempts to portray the court as nonpartisan.
Richard Hasen, a law professor at the University of California at Irvine who specializes in election law, says that "historically ... it has been mostly true" that Roberts has consistently voted to uphold the GOP's core interests in cases that affect the rules of politics. But, Hasen says, "He's in a different position now. He's been the chief justice for a decade but only now is he a swing justice and only now is he on a court when all the conservatives are Republicans and all the liberals are Democrats."
Citing the formulation in the recent biography of Roberts by CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic, Hasen says the census case "will be a great test ... of which Roberts is going to show up: the movement conservative Roberts or the pragmatic instituitionalist Roberts."
Roberts has spoken very little in public about specific court decisions, but in his appearance at the University of Minnesota last October, he suggested that the focus on 5-4 decisions that split the court along partisan lines was misplaced. The press, he said, portrays such decisions "more in a political way somebody must think is more readily understandable. From the court perspective, I would like to see the sentence that causes people to split this way (so) a reasonable person could see why there's two sides to that story."
Roberts also said he tries to ignore criticism of his decisions ("the good thing about life tenure is that it doesn't really bother you much") and doesn't look back wondering whether he decided cases incorrectly. "I will give the same answer because it's the true one, and I always worry it will sound harsh or something, but the answer is no," he said.
A ruling of huge consequence
The census decision due this week has potentially huge implications for the partisan -- and racial -- balance of political power over the next decade. The Trump administration is seeking to add a question that would, for the first time, ask all Americans whether they are American citizens. A wide variety of experts, including within the Census Bureau itself, have warned that the question could discourage minority groups, particularly Hispanics, from responding to the census.
The nonpartisan Urban Institute recently noted that changes in how the census is administered -- particularly an increased reliance on internet responses and reduced emphasis on home visits -- could swell the undercount of minorities. Adding a citizenship question to those changes, especially in an atmosphere of intense political tension over immigration, could produce "an undercount of a magnitude we haven't seen in a decade or two or more," says Diana Elliott, a senior research associate at the institute.
Specifically, the Urban Institute projected that a census including the citizenship question could undercount Hispanics nationwide by 3.5%, while slightly overcounting whites and also significantly undercounting African Americans and more modestly missing Asian Americans.
That could undercount the population in heavily diverse states including California, Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Florida and Georgia while leading to overcounts in mostly white states including Vermont, West Virginia, Maine, New Hampshire and Montana, the group calculated.
In the 2020 reapportionment that will be based on the census results, such an undercount could shift congressional seats -- and Electoral College votes -- from diverse states mostly within the Sun Belt (particularly California, Texas, Arizona and Florida) toward more predominantly white states mostly across the Rust Belt (Ohio, Minnesota and Montana are among the states that have been projected as possible winners).
Just as important, an undercount of minorities could shift the balance of political power within states. With less recorded population, heavily minority areas would lose representation when states draw new districts after 2020 for state legislative and congressional seats.
In several states, Republicans are discussing proposals to draw legislative and congressional districts based not on total population but the number of citizens in each area. That approach -- if ultimately passed in states and upheld by the Supreme Court -- would tilt power even more dramatically away from areas with large Hispanic populations toward mostly white communities. Recently discovered hard drives from a deceased GOP redistricting specialist, Thomas Hofeller, showed that obtaining the data required to implement such a citizen-based redistricting system was one reason he urged the Trump administration to include a citizenship question in the census.
For all these reasons, experts such as Waldman believe the census case could rival the long-term impact of th