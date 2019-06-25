Knicks fined $50,000 for banning newspaper from news conference

(CNN) The New York Knicks were fined $50,000 by the NBA on Monday for violating league rules regarding equal access for members of the media.

The violation took place Friday, the day after the 2019 draft.

A reporter from the New York Daily News was banned from the introductory news conference for the team's two new players, RJ Barrett and Ignas Brazdeikis, despite having a credential to attend.

The newspaper has long had an adversarial relationship with team owner James Dolan, and writer Stefan Bondy was banned from a news conference in December.

"The Knicks acknowledge that we did not comply with the NBA's media policy and made an error in interpreting Friday's announcement as an invite-only event," the team said in a statement. "As we do throughout the year, we have and will continue to provide access to credentialed media as per the league's policy."

