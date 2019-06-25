Frank Lampard given permission by Derby to open Chelsea manager talks

(CNN) Frank Lampard moved a step closer to being appointed Chelsea manager after Derby County granted him permission to speak to the English Premier League club about their managerial vacancy.

Chelsea is looking for a new manager after Maurizio Sarri left the club to join Serie A champion Juventus earlier this month.

"With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions," said Derby in a statement on their website Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Lampard has been Derby manager for just over a year and led the English second tier club to the Championship playoff finals.

Lampard left Chelsea as a club legend in 2014, having scored a record 211 goals in 649 appearances over 13 seasons.