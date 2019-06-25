Britain's royal family doubles carbon emissions from travel

London (CNN) Britain's royal family -- known for its advocacy surrounding the environment and conservation -- has doubled its carbon footprint from business travel, according to the Royal Household's latest annual financial statement.

Despite Queen Elizabeth 's attempt to cut down on the family's energy consumption by installing energy-efficient boilers and lighting, the family's international trips saw their travel emissions soar by 98%.

In 2019 its CO2 emission total for business travel was 3,344 tonnes, compared to 1,687 tonnes in 2018.

The family's overall greenhouse gas emissions grew by 3% to 8,393 tonnes, with the travel increase offset by a 22% reduction in output from heating, lighting and vehicles, the financial statement noted.

"Total greenhouse gas emissions increased by 3% overall, due to the in-year impact of foreign business travel outweighing the reduction from heating and lighting," it read.

