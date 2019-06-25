Netherlands' emergency phone line went down -- and officials gave out the number for a newspaper instead

(CNN) Dutch authorities are investigating how emergency lines went down for almost four hours in the country's worst telecoms outage in living memory -- during which the number of a national newspaper was given out instead.

People across the Netherlands were unable to access the 112 emergency number, the equivalent of the United States' 911, on Monday afternoon due to a problem with national carrier KPN.

The government then had another headache after sending an alarm system message to people's phones, which promptly advised them to call an alternative number.

The message told people to instead call the Telegraaf newspaper's WhatsApp tip line. Another alert was later sent out correcting the mistake and Ferd Grapperhaus, the minister of justice and safety, said he contacted the paper personally to express his regret.

Additional emergency personnel were deployed onto the streets after KPN's back-up facilities failed to kick in, Grapperhaus said in a statement.

