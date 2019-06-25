(CNN) Ryan Murphy is adapting the Tony Award-nominated and LGBTQ-friendly musical "The Prom" for Netflix, with big names Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells set to star, Deadline reports.

The musical follows Emma, a lesbian teen from a small Indiana town who wants to bring her girlfriend to prom -- and a cavalry of formerly famous Broadway stars who make it their mission for her to succeed after reading online about her plight. It is based on an original concept from Jack Viertel and a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin.

According to the rep