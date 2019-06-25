Most drivers say safety tech has saved them from crashes

New York (CNN Business) Most drivers with advanced auto safety technologies in their cars say the features have helped keep them out of crashes, according to a new survey from Consumer Reports.

features like About 57% of respondents saidfeatures like automatic emergency braking , blind spot warning and lane keeping assistance have helped prevent collisions. The responses covered about 72,000 vehicles with the features, according to the consumer advocacy group that publishes Consumer Reports magazine.

Such safety systems use a variety of cameras and sensors to detect other vehicles, pedestrians and lane markings. They can warn drivers of an impending danger, such as a car in an adjacent lane, or even take action like braking automatically to avoid a collision or steering the vehicle back into its lane.

The magazine cited several specific examples from its survey, including a Prius driver who said she would have hit a speeding motorcyclist had the car's blind spot warning system not alerted her he was approaching. Another driver's Subaru Outback braked automatically to avoid hitting a deer that leaped into the road.

Blind spot warning, which uses lights in or near the side mirror, and sometimes audible tones to alert drivers to vehicles in adjacent lanes, was credited with most frequently preventing crashes. Of car owners whose vehicle had this technology, 60% said it had helped them avoid a crash. Consumer Reports recommends car shoppers look for vehicles with blind spot warning.

