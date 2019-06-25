Drones delay flights at Singapore's Changi Airport for second time in a week

(CNN) Drone sightings , alongside weather conditions, delayed 18 flights and forced a further seven to be diverted at Singapore's Changi Airport Monday evening, according to the country's Civil Aviation Authority.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing, the aviation authority said, and the culprits could be face up to 12 months in prison, a fine up to $20,000, or both.

"Members of the public are reminded that the authorities take a serious view of errant operations of unmanned aircraft which may pose threats to aviation or endanger the personal safety of others," CAAS warned.

Singapore law prohibits the flying of drones within 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) of an airport without a permit.

In December, London's Gatwick Airport suffered 36 hours of disruption after drone sightings. 1,000 flights were canceled, impacting the travel plans of over 140,000 passengers.

In 2019, drone sightings have disrupted flights at London's Heathrow Airport, New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport, Dubai's International Airport and Dublin Airport.