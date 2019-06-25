K-pop stars BTS launch mobile game 'BTS World'

(CNN) Korean boy band BTS is launching a mobile game in which you can play the role of their manager.

The game, called BTS World, is designed by Netmarble, one of the largest mobile game companies in South Korea, and will officially launch on June 26, according to the company.

The storytelling game sees players take over as BTS manager and work to grow the group's career, earning access to exclusive photos and videos as they go.

Fans can already play a mini version of the game on the Netmarble website, in which the aim is to find the band a place to stay that fits the requirements of all seven members.

A promotional video was also posted online featuring a text message dialogue between members Jungkook and Jimin.

