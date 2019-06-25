(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
--President Donald Trump hired Melania Trump's spokeswoman for vacant White House Press Secretary position.
-- The US Government is cracking down on robocalls. See who they are targeting.
-- The acting head of Customs and Border Protection is resigning. The departure comes as the number of illegal border crossings have hit record levels.
-- Iran downed a $110M US drone with a missile launched from the back of a truck. Here's what that says about Tehran's military strength.
-- Democratic lawmakers believe they have found additional political motivation for the Trump administration to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census.
-- A 9/11 first responder said the Senate needs to pass a bill extending the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund before meeting with Trump.
-- Selfie-taking tourists are flocking to sites of death and suffering, prompting profound moral questions.
-- Today is #BourdainDay and restaurants around the country are celebrating Anthony Bourdain's life.
-- This New Orleans bride enlisted 34 members of her friends and family to be bridesmaids in her wedding.