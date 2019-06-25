Breaking News

Shocking image emerges of migrant father and child drowned at the US-Mexico border

By Natalie Gallón and Ana Melgar, CNN

Updated 7:11 PM ET, Tue June 25, 2019

Oscar Alberto Martínez and his daughter Valeria were apparently trying to cross into the US near Brownsville, Texas.
(CNN)A horrific photo from the US border with Mexico shows a Salvadorian father and his daughter face-down in the water, having drowned while trying to get to the United States.

The young girl is tucked inside her father's shirt, her right arm around his neck as they lie near the shore. They were discovered on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande.
The government of El Salvador identified them as Oscar Alberto Martinez and his daughter, Angie Valeria M.
The child was two years old, The Associated Press reported.
    Salvadorian officials said they drowned on Sunday. Their bodies were found Monday.
    This is a developing story. Return for updates.