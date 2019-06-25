Shocking image emerges of migrant father and child drowned at the US-Mexico border

(CNN) A horrific photo from the US border with Mexico shows a Salvadorian father and his daughter face-down in the water, having drowned while trying to get to the United States.

The young girl is tucked inside her father's shirt, her right arm around his neck as they lie near the shore. They were discovered on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande.

The government of El Salvador identified them as Oscar Alberto Martinez and his daughter, Angie Valeria M.

The child was two years old, The Associated Press reported.

Salvadorian officials said they drowned on Sunday. Their bodies were found Monday.

Read More