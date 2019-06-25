Zimbabwe must sell or donate many of its wild elephants, President says

(CNN) Zimbabwe is doubling down on selling its wild elephants as it tries to reduce its high population of the animals, President Emmerson Mnangagwa says.

Addressing journalists at the end of a two-day African Union/United Nations Wildlife Summit in Victoria Falls on Tuesday, Mnangagwa said the country had an elephant population of 84,000 and could cater to only 50,000.

"Some of our brothers north of us have exhausted their wildlife," he said. "We are willing to sell, in some cases to donate these wildlife animals."

Mnangagwa mentioned nearby Angola as a potential buyer as the country looks to reintroduce elephant populations into wildlife areas where mines have been removed.

"Angola has a problem because of the war; there are a lot of land mines. A lot of the animals moved south. So we are now cooperating with Angola to raise funds to demine, and we will give Angola lions, elephants, buffaloes so that we decongest our own areas. I think this is a very humane approach to the issue of wildlife."

Read More