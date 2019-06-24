Breaking News

Curiosity rover detects highest levels of methane on Mars

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 11:04 AM ET, Mon June 24, 2019

A recent photo taken by the Curiosity rover shows its current location, known as &quot;Teal Ridge.&quot; The rover has been studying the clay-bearing unit in this region.
A recent photo taken by the Curiosity rover shows its current location, known as "Teal Ridge." The rover has been studying the clay-bearing unit in this region.
Cooled lava helped preserve a footprint of where dunes once moved across a southeastern region on Mars. But it also looks like the &quot;Star Trek&quot; symbol.
Cooled lava helped preserve a footprint of where dunes once moved across a southeastern region on Mars. But it also looks like the "Star Trek" symbol.
NASA&#39;s InSight lander used a camera on its robotic arm to capture this sunset on Mars on April 25.
NASA's InSight lander used a camera on its robotic arm to capture this sunset on Mars on April 25.
InSight&#39;s seismometer recorded a &quot;marsquake&quot; for the first time on April 6, 2019.
InSight's seismometer recorded a "marsquake" for the first time on April 6, 2019.
A photo of a preserved river channel on Mars, taken by an orbiting satellite, with color overlaid to show different elevations. Blue is low and yellow is high.
A photo of a preserved river channel on Mars, taken by an orbiting satellite, with color overlaid to show different elevations. Blue is low and yellow is high.
NASA has been exploring Mars since 1965. Here are some of the best moments captured by Mars missions over the years. &lt;br /&gt;The European Space Agency&#39;s Mars Express mission captured this image of the Korolev crater, more than 50 miles across and filled with water ice, near the north pole.
NASA has been exploring Mars since 1965. Here are some of the best moments captured by Mars missions over the years.
The European Space Agency's Mars Express mission captured this image of the Korolev crater, more than 50 miles across and filled with water ice, near the north pole.
This is NASA InSight&#39;s first selfie on Mars. It displays the lander&#39;s solar panels and deck. On top of the deck are its science instruments, weather sensor booms and UHF antenna.
This is NASA InSight's first selfie on Mars. It displays the lander's solar panels and deck. On top of the deck are its science instruments, weather sensor booms and UHF antenna.
This perspective of Mars&#39; Valles Marineris hemisphere from July 9, 2013, is actually a mosaic comprising 102 Viking Orbiter images. At the center is the Valles Marineris canyon system, over 2,000 kilometers long and up to 8 kilometers deep.
This perspective of Mars' Valles Marineris hemisphere from July 9, 2013, is actually a mosaic comprising 102 Viking Orbiter images. At the center is the Valles Marineris canyon system, over 2,000 kilometers long and up to 8 kilometers deep.
Rovers can take selfies, too. This self-portrait of the Curiosity Mars rover shows the vehicle at the Quela drilling location in the Murray Buttes area on lower Mount Sharp.
Rovers can take selfies, too. This self-portrait of the Curiosity Mars rover shows the vehicle at the Quela drilling location in the Murray Buttes area on lower Mount Sharp.
Mars is far from a flat, barren landscape. Nili Patera is a region on Mars in which dunes and ripples are moving rapidly. HiRISE, onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, continues to monitor this area every couple of months to see changes over seasonal and annual time scales.
Mars is far from a flat, barren landscape. Nili Patera is a region on Mars in which dunes and ripples are moving rapidly. HiRISE, onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, continues to monitor this area every couple of months to see changes over seasonal and annual time scales.
What are blueberries doing on Mars? These small, mineral hematite-rich concretions are near Fram Crater, visited by NASA&#39;s Opportunity rover in April 2004. The area shown is 1.2 inches across. The view comes from the microscopic imager on Opportunity&#39;s robotic arm, with color information added from the rover&#39;s panoramic camera. These minerals suggests that Mars had a watery past.
What are blueberries doing on Mars? These small, mineral hematite-rich concretions are near Fram Crater, visited by NASA's Opportunity rover in April 2004. The area shown is 1.2 inches across. The view comes from the microscopic imager on Opportunity's robotic arm, with color information added from the rover's panoramic camera. These minerals suggests that Mars had a watery past.
Mars is known to have planet-encircling dust storms. These 2001 images from NASA&#39;s Mars Global Surveyor orbiter show a dramatic change in the planet&#39;s appearance when haze raised by dust-storm activity in the south became globally distributed.
Mars is known to have planet-encircling dust storms. These 2001 images from NASA's Mars Global Surveyor orbiter show a dramatic change in the planet's appearance when haze raised by dust-storm activity in the south became globally distributed.
Curiosity took images on September 9, 2015, of Mount Sharp, a hematite-rich ridge, a plain full of clay minerals to create a composite and rounded buttes high in sulfate minerals. The changing mineralogy in these layers of Mount Sharp suggests a changing environment in early Mars, though all involve exposure to water billions of years ago.
Curiosity took images on September 9, 2015, of Mount Sharp, a hematite-rich ridge, a plain full of clay minerals to create a composite and rounded buttes high in sulfate minerals. The changing mineralogy in these layers of Mount Sharp suggests a changing environment in early Mars, though all involve exposure to water billions of years ago.
HiRISE captured layered deposits and a bright ice cap at the Martian north pole.
HiRISE captured layered deposits and a bright ice cap at the Martian north pole.
This image, combining data from two instruments aboard NASA&#39;s Mars Global Surveyor, depicts an orbital view of the north polar region of Mars. The ice-rich polar cap is 621 miles across, and the dark bands in are deep troughs. To the right of center, a large canyon, Chasma Boreale, almost bisects the ice cap. Chasma Boreale is about the length of the United States&#39; famous Grand Canyon and up to 1.2 miles deep.
This image, combining data from two instruments aboard NASA's Mars Global Surveyor, depicts an orbital view of the north polar region of Mars. The ice-rich polar cap is 621 miles across, and the dark bands in are deep troughs. To the right of center, a large canyon, Chasma Boreale, almost bisects the ice cap. Chasma Boreale is about the length of the United States' famous Grand Canyon and up to 1.2 miles deep.
Although Mars isn&#39;t geologically active like Earth, surface features have been heavily shaped by wind. Wind-carved features such as these, called yardangs, are common on the Red Planet. On the sand, the wind forms ripples and small dunes. In Mars&#39; thin atmosphere, light is not scattered much, so the shadows cast by the yardangs are sharp and dark.
Although Mars isn't geologically active like Earth, surface features have been heavily shaped by wind. Wind-carved features such as these, called yardangs, are common on the Red Planet. On the sand, the wind forms ripples and small dunes. In Mars' thin atmosphere, light is not scattered much, so the shadows cast by the yardangs are sharp and dark.
From its perch high on a ridge, Opportunity recorded this image of a Martian dust devil twisting through the valley below. The view looks back at the rover&#39;s tracks leading up the north-facing slope of Knudsen Ridge, which forms part of the southern edge of Marathon Valley.
From its perch high on a ridge, Opportunity recorded this image of a Martian dust devil twisting through the valley below. The view looks back at the rover's tracks leading up the north-facing slope of Knudsen Ridge, which forms part of the southern edge of Marathon Valley.
HiRISE took this image of a kilometer-size crater in the southern hemisphere of Mars in June 2014. The crater shows frost on all its south-facing slopes in late winter as Mars is heading into spring.
HiRISE took this image of a kilometer-size crater in the southern hemisphere of Mars in June 2014. The crater shows frost on all its south-facing slopes in late winter as Mars is heading into spring.
The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter used its HiRISE camera to obtain this view of an area with unusual texture on the southern floor of Gale Crater.
The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter used its HiRISE camera to obtain this view of an area with unusual texture on the southern floor of Gale Crater.
A dramatic, fresh impact crater dominates this image taken by the HiRISE camera on November 19, 2013. The crater spans approximately 100 feet and is surrounded by a large, rayed blast zone. Because the terrain where the crater formed is dusty, the fresh crater appears blue in the enhanced color of the image, due to removal of the reddish dust in that area.
A dramatic, fresh impact crater dominates this image taken by the HiRISE camera on November 19, 2013. The crater spans approximately 100 feet and is surrounded by a large, rayed blast zone. Because the terrain where the crater formed is dusty, the fresh crater appears blue in the enhanced color of the image, due to removal of the reddish dust in that area.
Opportunity used its panoramic camera to record this eastward horizon view on October 31, 2010. A portion of Endeavour Crater&#39;s eastern rim, nearly 19 miles in the distance, is visible over the Meridiani Planum.
Opportunity used its panoramic camera to record this eastward horizon view on October 31, 2010. A portion of Endeavour Crater's eastern rim, nearly 19 miles in the distance, is visible over the Meridiani Planum.
(CNN)NASA's Curiosity rover encountered something new on the Red Planet last week and the results could potentially have implications for life on Mars.

The rover's tunable laser spectrometer, called SAM, which stands for Sample Analysis at Mars, detected the largest amount of methane ever measured during its mission.
The reading indicated 21 parts per billion units by volume, or ppbv. That means of the volume of air on Mars is being assessed, one billionth of the volume of air is methane, the agency said.
NASA's Curiosity rover finds organic matter on Mars
So why is this unusually large amount of methane so interesting? On Earth, microbial life is a key source of methane. But the agency also warned that expectations of life should be managed due to the fact that interactions between rocks and water can also create methane, and Mars has water and an abundance of rocks.
    "With our current measurements, we have no way of telling if the methane source is biology or geology, or even ancient or modern," said SAM Principal Investigator Paul Mahaffy of NASA's Goddard Spaceflight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
    The origin of the methane won't be evident right away because the rover doesn't have any instruments that can trace or determine the source. Right now, they can't even be sure that the methane is coming from a spot in the Gale Crater, where Curiosity is located, or emerged from elsewhere on Mars.
    This isn't the first time methane has been detected on Mars by Curiosity. Over the course of its mission since landing in August 2012, Curiosity has detected methane many times and studies have been written about how the gas levels actually appear to rise and fall depending on the season.
    Pluto has 'Earth-like characteristics,' study says
    Curiosity has also picked up on spikes of methane, which occur suddenly, but scientists haven't been able to determine how long the spikes last or why they differ from the known seasonal ups and downs.
    The team behind the spectrometer sent an experiment to the rover over the weekend to determine if this is due to a spike, which would appear as a transient plume. Even if no more methane is detected, that could provide more information about the event that was measured.
    The science team for Curiosity will take time to study the measurements and prepare for more detections.
    They will also reach out to other science teams. The European Space Agency, which launched the Trace Gas Orbiter last year, will be a key collaborator. Their orbiter has yet to detect methane. The two agencies can match up measurements from orbit and the surface.
    The two different locations could help scientists determine where gas is originating on the planet and how long it can last in the atmosphere.

    Previous detections on Mars

    In June 2018, organic matter was found on Mars in soil samples taken from 3 billion-year-old mudstone in the Gale crater by the Curiosity rover. The rover also detected methane in the Martian atmosphere.
    The search for life outside Earth focuses on the building blocks of life as we know it, which includes organic compounds and molecules -- although these can exist without life. Organic matter can be one of several things: a record detailing ancient life, a food source for life or something that exists in the place of life.
    No matter its purpose, these work as "chemical clues" for researchers studying Mars.
    Could life exist on Saturn's moon Enceladus?
    Methane is considered the simplest organic molecule. It's present in other places in our solar system that could host life, like Saturn and Jupiter's moons Enceladus, Europa and Titan. And if life does exist elsewhere, it may be very different or even form differently from how we understand life on Earth.
    Over six years, Curiosity has used its Tunable Laser Spectrometer to measure methane in the atmosphere at the Gale Crater. Before, researchers couldn't understand why the little bit of methane detected in the Martian atmosphere varied. With six years of data from a single location, they now have answers.
    There is a seasonal variation to the methane that repeats, which means the methane is being released from the Martian surface or from reservoirs beneath the surface. The methane could even be trapped in water-based crystals beneath the surface.
    Old data reveal 'plumes' on ocean world that could host life
    Methane is a strong greenhouse gas, and it could have supported a climate that sustained lakes on Mars. That could even be happening beneath the surface now. The release of methane is an active process on Mars, which could suggest new things about what's unfolding on the Red Planet.
    Detecting this organic molecule in the atmosphere, combined with the finding of organic compounds in the soil, has strong implications about potential life on Mars in its past.
      The Gale Crater was probably habitable 3.5 billion years ago, based on what Curiosity has shown us. Then, the conditions would have been comparable to Earth. This is also when life was evolving on our own planet.
      Knowing that these molecules and compounds were present, then, gives new strength to the idea that life originated or existed on Mars and that more work by the Martian rovers can uncover the past.