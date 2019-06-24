Watch out world, a new ugliest dog has been crowned

(CNN) This contest isn't about beauty. Instead, these four-legged dynamos compete on their lack of cuteness all in an effort to win the title of World's Ugliest Dog.

The competition was ruff -- 19 dogs battled it out for the crown before a winner was selected on Friday at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds & Event Center in Petaluma, California.

This year's winner -- Scamp the Tramp -- is a former stray with a messy mane that "no amount of conditioner can calm," according to his official biography, which features a picture of the pooch with his tongue extended and unruly tresses covering one of his eyes.

His owner, Yvonne Morones, said that she rescued Scamp at the "last hour" from a Los Angeles animal shelter and has no regrets about the way it's all turned out.

"It was on the way home that I knew I made the right choice," Morones said. "There we were, two strangers in a car on the way home to a new start ... It was like he knew he had found his forever home."

Wild Thang won second place.

