University of Utah student is missing after late-night Lyft ride from airport

(CNN) A University of Utah student who took a late-night Lyft ride from the airport last week has not been seen since, Salt Lake City police said.

After visiting family, Mackenzie Lueck, 23, arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport on June 17 and then took a Lyft to an address in North Salt Lake, Utah, where she was last seen in the early-morning hours.

Police said they have spoken with Lyft and the Lyft driver, and both have cooperated with the investigation. The Lyft driver confirmed the route Lueck took and said she was dropped off in North Salt Lake, police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said. Shearer said the location is not a residence.

Lyft said that the route had no irregularities and ended at the destination Lueck entered. The driver continued providing rides immediately after the ride ended, the company said.

"We recognize how scary this must be for those who know and love Ms. Lueck," Lyft said. "The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft and we are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation."

