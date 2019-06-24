Breaking News

Dead man's wounds look like alligator bites, authorities say

By Jay Croft and Tina Burnside, CNN

Updated 1:25 PM ET, Mon June 24, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

An alligator makes its way along the first hole of a golf course on South Carolina&#39;s Kiawah Island in 2012.
An alligator makes its way along the first hole of a golf course on South Carolina's Kiawah Island in 2012.

(CNN)A man's body found in a South Carolina pond looks like it has alligator bite marks, authorities say.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a person missing since Saturday morning. They searched an area on Kiawah Island and found a motionless body in the pond.
The man had bite marks and wounds consistent with those from alligator encounters, the sheriff's office said.
The man's identity and the exact cause of death are still being determined.
    The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said on Twitter that it is investigating to see if an alligator "made contact with the man before or after his death."
    Read More
      The department said it received a call from the sheriff's office Saturday afternoon reporting a 911 call about an alligator on top of someone, CNN affiliate WCBD reported.
      The agency is on the scene looking for the reptile, CNN affiliate WCIV said.