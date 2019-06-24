Dead man's wounds look like alligator bites, authorities say

(CNN) A man's body found in a South Carolina pond looks like it has alligator bite marks, authorities say.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a person missing since Saturday morning. They searched an area on Kiawah Island and found a motionless body in the pond.

The man had bite marks and wounds consistent with those from alligator encounters, the sheriff's office said.

The man's identity and the exact cause of death are still being determined.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said on Twitter that it is investigating to see if an alligator "made contact with the man before or after his death."

