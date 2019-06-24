Severe weather brought flooding and a tornado to the Midwest. It also killed one person

(CNN) Severe weather plagued several states throughout the Midwest over the weekend, killing one person and damaging at least one building.

Vickie Darnel, 64, died from drowning Sunday after she drove into a flooded creek crossing in Le Flore County, Oklahoma, according to Lt. Kera Philippi, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Philippi says that Darnel's vehicle was swept off the roadway around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near the border of Arkansas.

The area saw a number of flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings from the National Weather Service over the weekend.

The National Weather Service is sending an assessment team to South Bend, Indiana, after a tornado touched down in the area and destroyed at least one building.

