The dispatcher who was on the line as a Sacramento police officer was killed has adopted a therapy dog

(CNN) On one of Sacramento police's worst days, one dispatcher was at work when he didn't have to be.

The dispatcher -- who the police department did not name -- had been offered Wednesday night off because his trainee was sick. But he went in and did his job anyway, the department said.

That night, 26-year-old Tara O'Sullivan, who had just graduated from the police academy and was soon scheduled to hit the streets on her own was gunned down while responding to a disturbance call.

"He is a seasoned dispatcher, the best of the best, and hearing those two words, officer down, is every dispatcher's worst nightmare," the department posted on Facebook.

O'Sullivan was shot multiple times after a gunman opened fire with what appeared to be a high-powered rifle. She lay on the ground bleeding for more than 45 minutes as the suspect blasted every time he saw movement. Officers couldn't get to her as long as the gunman was firing.

