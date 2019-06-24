A model received second-degree burns in nightmare 'fire queen' photo shoot

(CNN) A photo shoot spiraled into a fiery nightmare for a 22-year-old model in Canada.

Robyn-Lee Jansen was left with second-degree burns across about 25% of her body after a photographer attempted to set a fire during a shoot in an abandoned warehouse, CNN affiliate CTV Vancouver reported

The two connected through an ad seeking a model for a June 13 shoot, Jansen explained. Based on positive online reviews from people who worked with the photographer, she believed that she had no reason to doubt him.

She told CTV that she did not want to name the photographer because she plans to take legal action.

It wasn't until she responded to the ad that he mentioned he wanted to incorporate fire, telling Jansen he envisioned her as a "fire queen," a concept he'd successfully shot before.

Read More