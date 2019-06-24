Once missing, med school grad says he can't recall what happened in Mexico

(CNN) Jessy Pacheco of Arkansas was reported missing for most of last week after his graduation from medical school in Mexico.

His family feared he had been kidnapped.

A cousin said Pacheco's buddy was found shot dead near the bar where the two were last seen after graduation, CNN affiliate KARK reported.

Pacheco vanished shortly after graduating from medical school.

Now he's back home in Van Buren, Arkansas, saying he doesn't remember what followed the graduation party.

"I can't recall anything," Pacheco, 29, told media Sunday back home, with his mother and a cousin. "I mean, it was just a complete blackout.

