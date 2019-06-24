Sam Cooke was turned away from a Louisiana hotel in 1963. Now a local mayor is apologizing

(CNN) A Louisiana mayor is apologizing more than 50 years later for Shreveport's mistreatment of the late singer Sam Cooke.

Cooke traveled to Shreveport, Louisiana, for a performance in 1963. According to an investigation by CNN affiliate KSLA , Cooke made reservations to stay at the city's downtown Holiday Inn, but was turned away because he was black.

At the city's annual Let the Good Times Roll Festival on Saturday, Mayor Adrian Perkins issued a formal apology on behalf of Shreveport and presented Cooke's daughter with a key to the city.

"We need to come to terms with our past so we can move forward in a positive way, so this is the beginning. Specifically with this, it's a beginning of a new relationship with the Cooke family," said Perkins, according to CNN affiliate KTBS.

Cooke and three members of his group were arrested later that evening after leaving the Holiday Inn for "blowing their car horn loudly and interrupting other guests," according to the Shreveport Journal in 1963.

