Florida police arrest woman suspected of killing her stepfather and daughter

By Tina Burnside and Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 1:49 PM ET, Mon June 24, 2019

Alyssa Torres was arrested Monday in connection with the killing of her stepfather and daughter..
(CNN)Florida police said Monday they have arrested a 28-year-old woman suspected of killing her stepfather and daughter.

Alyssa Marie Torres was arrested at around 10:30 a.m. and was to be interviewed by detectives, Port St. Lucie Police said in a statement.
Police said they had arrived to the Waterleaf Townhomes Apartments apartment complex just after midnight after receiving reports of a shooting resulting in two deaths.
The initial information was that Torres had fled the scene, and at that stage she was believed to be armed and dangerous, police said.
    Police said Torres is suspected of shooting and killing her stepfather as well as her 7-year-old daughter, CNN affiliate WPTV reported.
    Torres' mother was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, WPTV reported.