Florida police arrest woman suspected of killing her stepfather and daughter

(CNN) Florida police said Monday they have arrested a 28-year-old woman suspected of killing her stepfather and daughter.

Alyssa Marie Torres was arrested at around 10:30 a.m. and was to be interviewed by detectives, Port St. Lucie Police said in a statement.

Police said they had arrived to the Waterleaf Townhomes Apartments apartment complex just after midnight after receiving reports of a shooting resulting in two deaths.

The initial information was that Torres had fled the scene, and at that stage she was believed to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Police said Torres is suspected of shooting and killing her stepfather as well as her 7-year-old daughter, CNN affiliate WPTV reported

Read More