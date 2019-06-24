Breaking News

A Twitter user says Cam Newton offered $1,500 to trade seats with another passenger. He was rejected

By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Updated 3:41 AM ET, Mon June 24, 2019

Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers stands on the sidelines during their game against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
(CNN)Most of us have to deal with limited leg room when we fly. But Cam Newton was willing to pay big money to make sure he was comfortable during his flight.

According to a video posted by Twitter user Eli Edwards, the Carolina Panthers quarterback offered another passenger $1,500 to take his seat, which appeared to offer more leg room. But unlike what most of us would have done in that situation (the money and an autograph, please), the passenger rejected the offer, Edwards said.
The video shows Newton pointing at a seat that's already been taken -- a seat that seems to be in a row without seats in front of it. A seated passenger appears to shake his head at the athlete. Newton then walks to another seat, a few rows back.
The video was posted to Twitter Friday. Last week and over the weekend, Newton posted multiple shots of himself in Paris, France, to his Instagram account.
    Newton has not commented on the video.
