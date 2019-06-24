California man allegedly kills 4 people over longtime feud

(CNN) Five people are dead after a feud in Santa Maria, California, turned violent, the city's police department said in a news release Monday.

Police said the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between mobile home resident Claude Adams, 64, and two men identified as Kurt Bracke and Richard Hanen. On Friday, Adams was evicted from the mobile home park, police said. Adams is accused of fatally shooting Bracke, 70, and Hanen, 78, at the park's clubhouse area, police said.

Santa Maria Lt. Paul Van Meel told CNN it is not clear if Bracke and Hanen had a landlord-tenant dispute.

Claude then returned to his residence. Police say a fire at Claude's mobile home left him, his wife Sherry Adams, 65, and son Seth Adams, 33, dead.

Santa Maria investigators believe Claude killed his wife and son, police said, but their exact causes of death are unknown.