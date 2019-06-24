A 4-hour standoff in California ends with 5 people killed in a murder-suicide

(CNN) A California home was a scene of carnage after an apparent quadruple homicide and suicide, San Jose police said.

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired at the home around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night.

"Arriving officers located several family members fleeing the residence," San Jose police said.

Police used an armored vehicle to help rescue two gunshot victims from the home. But both of those victims, a male and a female, died shortly later.

"Two other adult female victims and the suspect were still unaccounted for and believed to be in the residence," police said.

