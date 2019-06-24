Man found guilty of killing a Chinese student at the University of Illinois

(CNN) A federal jury has found Brendt Christensen guilty in the 2017 death of a Chinese student at the University of Illinois, the court clerk said.

Christensen had been charged with kidnapping resulting in the death of Yingying Zhang, 26.

The sentencing date is set for July 8, the Clerk of Courts office told CNN. Christensen could face either life in prison or the death penalty

The verdict came as no surprise, after Christensen's attorney said in opening statements of the trial that his client killed Zhang.

Zhang went missing in June 2017, when she was on her way to sign an apartment lease. She was last seen getting into Christensen's car at a bus stop, according to court documents.

