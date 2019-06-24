She needed open-heart surgery, but she was determined to help her team win a championship first

(CNN) Not many people would postpone lifesaving heart surgery.

But Stevie Wisz did just that in order to fulfill a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: winning a college softball national championship.

Wisz was diagnosed as an infant with aortic stenosis, a heart condition that causes the narrowing of the aortic valve and restricts blood flow from the left ventricle to the aorta. She underwent open-heart surgeries at the ages of 9 and 15. In January, she was told that she required a third.

However, Wisz had her sights set on bigger things.

A senior at the University of California, Los Angeles, Wisz was determined to finish her final year and earn her degree in biology. She also wanted to help the Bruins win their 12th NCAA softball championship.