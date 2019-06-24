Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy during the team's NBA Championship victory parade in Toronto, Canada on Monday, June 17. On June 14, the Raptors claimed their first ever NBA title , defeating the Golden State Warriors in six games. Hide Caption 1 of 30

New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil dives for a ball hit by Josh Donaldson of the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of an MLB game in Atlanta on Monday, June 17. McNeil failed to make the catch. Hide Caption 2 of 30

Russia's Dina Averina competes in the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Multiple event at the European Games in Minsk, Belarus, on Saturday, June 22. Hide Caption 3 of 30

Albert Pujols of the Los Angeles Angels receives a standing ovation from St. Louis Cardinals fans prior to his first at bat of a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, June 21. Pujols, who was once the face of the Cardinals franchise , made his first return trip to St. Louis since leaving the organization following the 2011 season. Hide Caption 4 of 30

Russia's Sergey Bida, left, and Denmark's Patrick Jorgensen hit each other almost simultaneously during the European Fencing Championships held in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Friday, June 21. Hide Caption 5 of 30

Lindsey Horan of United States, right, celebrates with her teammate Rose Lavelle after scoring a goal during their group F Women's World Cup match against Sweden in Le Havre, France on Thursday, June 20. The United States defeated Sweden 2-0. Hide Caption 6 of 30

Zion Williamson smiles after being selected as the number one overall draft pick by the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday, June 20. Hide Caption 7 of 30

Michael Chavis of the Boston Red Sox dives into the netting as he attempts to catch a fly ball during the seventh inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday, June 22. Hide Caption 8 of 30

Andy Murray serves a ball during a practice session ahead of his doubles match on Day 4 of the Fever-Tree Championship at the Queen's Club in London on June 20. Hide Caption 9 of 30

A swimmer competes in Le Defi de Monte-Cristo swimming event at the Chateau d'If, off the coast of Marseille, France, on June 21. Hide Caption 10 of 30

Jefferson Farfan of Peru heads the ball near teammates Paolo Guerrero and Carlos Zambrano during the Copa America group A match between Bolivia and Peru at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Tuesday, June 18. Hide Caption 11 of 30

Fans walk their dogs on the field during the Bark in the Park parade before a game between the Houston Astros and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio on Monday, June 17. Hide Caption 12 of 30

Tony Browne of Ireland, left, ducks under the right hand of Toni Filipi of Croatia during their Men's Heavyweight fight at Uruchie Sports Palace on Day 3 of the 2nd European Games in Minsk, Belarus on Sunday, June 23. Hide Caption 13 of 30

Rhiannan Iffland of Australia dives from a 21 metre cliff at the Snakehead on Islet Vila Franca do Campo at the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal on Thursday, June 20. Hide Caption 14 of 30

Aliaksandr Koksha of Belarus, right, wrestles with Mindia Liluashvili of Georgia in the Men's - 68kg Sambo Gold Medal Final during the 2nd European Games held in Minsk, Belarus on Saturday, June 22. Hide Caption 15 of 30

Marta of Brazil celebrates scoring the game-winning goal during a Women's World Cup match between Italy and Brazil in Valenciennes, France on June 18. The goal was the 17th FIFA World Cup goal of her career, making her the all-time leading goal scorer in World Cup history. Hide Caption 16 of 30

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia on Saturday, June 22. Hide Caption 17 of 30

Azerbaijan's Ruhidil Gurbanli and Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi compete in the Acrobatic Gymnastics Mixed Pairs Balance competition of the 2019 European Games at Minsk Arena in Minsk, Belarus, on June 22. Hide Caption 18 of 30

J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners collides with teammate Mac Williamson while catching a fly ball during the sixth inning of a game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, California on June 16. Hide Caption 19 of 30

Cyclists ride through the mountains during stage 6 of the 83rd Tour of Switzerland in Flumserberg, Switzerland on June 20. Hide Caption 20 of 30

Nikola Ogrodnikova of the Czech Republic competes in the women's javelin throw during the European Games in Minsk, Belarus on June 23. Hide Caption 21 of 30

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir looks on after spilling a catch off his own bowling during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Sunday, June 23. Hide Caption 22 of 30

Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox, left, douses Christian Vazquez with Gatorade after Vazquez's game winning walk-off two run home run during the tenth inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Thursday, June 21. Hide Caption 23 of 30

Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France, on Saturday, June 22. Hide Caption 24 of 30

Frankie Dettori makes a flying dismount from Stradivarius after winning The Gold Cup on Day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20. Hide Caption 25 of 30

A runner jumps in a mud pit as he takes part in the Mud Day, a 13km race with obstacles in Beynes, France on June 16. Hide Caption 26 of 30

Russia's Dina Averina competes in the ribbon event of the rhythmic gymnastics individual final at the European Games in Minsk on June 23. Hide Caption 27 of 30

Sally Fitzgibbons of Australia celebrates winning the Oi Rio Pro for the third time in her career in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 23. Hide Caption 28 of 30

Sudanese wrestlers fight during a traditional Nuba wrestling match at the Haj Youssef stadium in the district of Khartoum, Sudan on June 21. Hide Caption 29 of 30