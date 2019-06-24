A fan was hit in the head by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium

(CNN) Another scary scene unfolded at an MLB park on Sunday.

A fan at Dodger Stadium was struck in the head by a foul ball off the bat of the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger in the first inning of Los Angeles' game against the Colorado Rockies.

The woman, who was sitting just beyond the protective netting that extends to the end of the dugouts, initially stayed in her seat and was given an ice pack. She later was taken to a hospital for precautionary tests, according to the Los Angeles Times

"I saw it literally hit her face,'' Bellinger said. "It was tough."

Bellinger -- who was visibly upset during the at-bat -- said he went to check on her between innings.

