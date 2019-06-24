Why Alex Morgan says she doesn't need a chiropractor after the match against Spain

(CNN) Alex Morgan said she doesn't need the chiropractor anymore, after a physical game against Spain left her back sufficiently cracked.

The joke came in an interview with Fox Sports reporter Alex Curry after the USA played Spain in the Women's World Cup. Curry mentioned that the forward "went down quite a bit" during the match.

"Yeah, it was difficult. I thought it was worthy of some yellow cards," Morgan replied. "I'm pretty sure I got fouled in the double digits."

But, there didn't seem to be any hard feelings.

"Got a good crack in my back, so I don't need the chiro anymore," she said with a laugh. "It was a challenging one for me, but I had to just stay in it mentally."

