Trump considering a visit to Korean DMZ

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) President Donald Trump is considering a visit to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea during his scheduled trip to Seoul, South Korea, after the G-20 summit, according to a South Korean government official.

A South Korean Blue House official told CNN that there are no plans for Trump to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-In or Chairman Kim Jong Un during his visit to Seoul, which will be Saturday and Sunday.

A White House official, when asked about the DMZ visit, would not comment.

"We're not going into details of the President's schedule yet. There are some things that are still coming together," the official said.

The DMZ is a heavily fortified border that divides the two Koreas, about 30 miles north of Seoul that was established in the 1953 Korean War Armistice Agreement.