Trump considering a visit to Korean DMZ

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) President Donald Trump is considering a visit to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea during his scheduled trip to Seoul, South Korea, after the G-20 summit, according to a South Korean government official.

A South Korean Blue House official told CNN that there are no plans for Trump to hold a trilateral meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to the Korean Peninsula, which will be Saturday and Sunday.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Moon Sunday, South Korean presidential spokesman Ko Min-jung said Monday.

A White House official, when asked about the DMZ visit, would not comment.

"We're not going into details of the President's schedule yet. There are some things that are still coming together," the official said.