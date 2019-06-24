Trump believes he doesn't need congressional approval to strike Iran

(CNN)President Donald Trump doesn't believe he needs congressional approval to make a military strike against Iran, but he likes "the idea of keeping Congress abreast."
"I do like keeping them -- they have ideas, they're intelligent people, they'll have some thoughts. I actually learned a couple of things the other day when we had our meeting with Congress, but I do like keeping them abreast, but I don't have to do it legally," the President said Monday in an interview with The Hill.
