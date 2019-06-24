Breaking News

Trump believes he doesn't need congressional approval to strike Iran

By Nikki Carvajal, CNN

Updated 7:40 PM ET, Mon June 24, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, June 22, 2019, as he travels to Camp David, Maryland. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
(CNN)President Donald Trump doesn't believe he needs congressional approval to make a military strike against Iran, but he likes "the idea of keeping Congress abreast."

"I do like keeping them -- they have ideas, they're intelligent people, they'll have some thoughts. I actually learned a couple of things the other day when we had our meeting with Congress, but I do like keeping them abreast, but I don't have to do it legally," the President said Monday in an interview with The Hill.
