Trump won't reveal his confidence level in FBI Director Chris Wray

"Well, we'll see how it turns out," Trump told The Hill when asked about his confidence level in the FBI director, who has been on the job for nearly two years.

"I mean, I disagree with him on that and I think a lot of people are disagreeing. You may even disagree with him on that," Trump said regarding his allegations of spying on his campaign.

Trump also publicly disagreed with Wray when asked about taking dirt on political opponents in an interview with ABC earlier this month.

In that interview, when asked if he would be open to taking dirt on political rivals from foreign governments, Trump said, "I think I'd want to hear it." When told that Wray told lawmakers during his confirmation hearings that it would be "wise" for political operatives to inform his agency about attempts by foreign governments to interfere in US elections, Trump dismissed those concerns.

