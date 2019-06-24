(CNN) Sara Gideon, Maine's Speaker of the House, announced on Monday a campaign against Sen. Susan Collins, attempting to replace her potential opponent's independent image with one connected to less popular Republicans like President Donald Trump.

In her campaign video, Gideon, a Democrat, made clear that her candidacy would focus on economic and health care issues, from protecting the Affordable Care Act to controlling the costs of prescription drugs.

But she also attacked Collins for not taking on Republican leaders, saying she did when she overcame a veto from former Gov. Paul LePage to expand access to an opioid overdose treatment. Gideon showed clips of Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praising Collins, even though she has not always reciprocated. Collins, who opposed Trump in 2016, has not said whether she'd endorse him in 2020.

"Getting things done for Mainers is what we're elected to do, not falling in line behind the demands of someone else," said Gideon in her video. "It doesn't matter if that person is Paul LePage, Mitch McConnell or Donald Trump."

Collins, who has served in the Senate since 1997, is the only Republican in Congress from any of the six New England states. She's been able to succeed where other Republicans have failed by burnishing her bipartisan credentials and has thrived even in tough election cycles for her party. In 2008, she dominated her re-election race against then-Rep. Tom Allen as Barack Obama thumped John McCain in Maine.

