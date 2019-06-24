Breaking News

Supreme Court says law banning registration of 'scandalous' trademarks violates First Amendment

By Ariane de Vogue and Kate Sullivan, CNN

Updated 10:36 AM ET, Mon June 24, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Erik Brunetti, Los Angeles artist and streetwear designer of the clothing brand FUCT, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Erik Brunetti, Los Angeles artist and streetwear designer of the clothing brand FUCT, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Washington (CNN)The Supreme Court struck down Monday a provision of federal law that prohibits the registration of "immoral" or "scandalous" trademarks as a violation of the First Amendment.

The justices' ruling clears the way for a clothing designer to apply for a federal trademark for his clothing line called FUCT.
The 6-3 ruling could open the doors to more requests to register words or phrases that have been considered vulgar, a concern that the court's minority feared.
Entrepreneur Erik Brunetti said he founded a clothing brand in 1990 to question authority and the assumptions of society. He said his company's name stands for "FRIENDS U CAN'T TRUST."
    In 2011, Brunetti sought to register the mark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in order to obtain benefits such as expanding rights against others attempting to use the same mark.
    Read More
      The justices suggested Congress should take up the issue and write a more narrowly tailored law.
      This story is breaking and will be updated.

      • </