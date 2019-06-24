Student debt and tuition: Warren v. Sanders v. everyone else

(CNN) Higher education has become a focus of the ideas primary waged on the left flank of the Democratic presidential primary.

There are important distinctions between plans put forward by Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, but they share twin goals of making public higher education largely free and forgiving most or all of the more than $1.5 trillion in student debt currently held by Americans.

How to cancel student loan debt

Warren would forgive some debt, she says, for 95% of the people who have it. It would focus on people at lower incomes, giving $50,000 in debt forgiveness to every person with household income under $100,000.

The benefit would then slide by $1 for every $3 additional of income. Someone in a household with $160,000 would get $30,000 and someone in a household with $250,000 would get none. The main target of this benefit would be debt held by the US government, but she says private debt would also be eligible. She says the total cost of the onetime benefit would be $640 billion.

He says the plan would address racial and gender inequality, because women and racial minorities tend to hold more student loan debt, and would help struggling Americans with as much as $3,000 per month that's currently going to make payments on student loans.

Both Warren and Sanders would increase spending on Pell grants for non-tuition expenses and funding for schools that target minority students, like historically black colleges and universities.

Free tuition

In addition to canceling debt, Sanders and Warren would seek to make public school tuition largely free.

Sanders would pay $48 billion per year to cover two-thirds of tuition at two- and four-year public colleges and universities. He'd put new requirements on public schools to qualify for the money.

Warren would similarly pair with states to split the cost . Not all states might take part, as occurred with the Affordable Care Act, when the government partnered with states to expand Medicaid coverage. In that case, the federal government covered more of the cost.

Other Democrats have less generous proposals.

Opposition among Democrats to free college

Some Democrats have rejected these types of proposals.

"As a progressive, I have a hard time getting my head around the idea of a majority who earn less because they didn't go to college subsidizing a minority who earn more because they did," said South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who owes more than $130,000 in student loans , back in April.

Other critics agree it's unfair for the people who have diligently been working to pay loans off but would see no benefit under such programs. Buttigieg would rather expand Pell grants to help low-income students.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is also opposed. She would do things like freeze loan rates and, like former Vice President Joe Biden, has backed free community college.

Biden has suggested support for free college in the past and includes free community college in his own proposal , but he does not have an announced plan for four years of free tuition.

How to pay for it

Sanders would institute a tax of 0.5% on stock trades -- 5 cents on a trade of $100 -- which he says would raise $2.75 trillion over 10 years.

Warren's tax is something else entirely and would do on its own to combat inequality. She'd place a 2% tax on household wealth over $50 million and a 3% tax on wealth over $1 billion. That's a game changer in US tax law, since it would specifically target the wealthy, and it would be something new for the US government to track wealth, as opposed to income, before a person dies.

It would be a controversial thing indeed, but it's not without support even among the nation's billionaires. An open letter from the likes of George Soros and others backed the idea of a wealth tax Monday.

Is this a crisis?

As CNN first reported in April , there is bipartisan agreement that something must be done about student loans, although for different reasons.

Conservatives like Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos have called the state of student loans a crisis because they represent such a large portion of the US balance sheet.

The federal government basically took over the student loan industry in 2010, when it became the lender for federally guaranteed student loans. It currently holds more than $1 trillion in student debt. In fact, student loan debt is the federal government's largest single asset, according to the Treasury Department's annual report.

But it is not making a ton on that investment, according to several reports from the Government Accountability Office and the Congressional Budget Office, especially since students can now tie loan repayment to income and lengthen the terms of their loans.

More people borrowing more money

Student debt has become a topic of national concern in a very short time.

New York Federal Reserve Bank study on household debt released in March found that student debt represented a larger piece of Americans' personal balance sheets than credit cards or auto loans. It's still dwarfed by home loans, but more people are borrowing for college, they're borrowing more money and they're taking longer to pay it off, according to the report . The number of borrowers climbed from 2.5 million to more than 4 million between 2005 and 2015 and the average amount borrowed grew from $20,000 to nearly $35,000

The growth in borrowing was compounded by the Great Recession, when many out-of-work Americans went back to school.

More debt is changing the way Americans live

A separate report by the Fed, which was published in January and cited by Warren when she announced her plan, argued there is a direct correlation between a drop in homeownership among younger Americans after the Great Recession and a rise in student debt.