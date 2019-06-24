That led Chairman Elijah Cummings, Democrat of Maryland, told CNN that he planned to subpoena Conway on Wednesday. Cummings warned that his panel would vote to hold Conway in contempt if she ignores the subpoena.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a letter to Cummings that he was citing longstanding precedent that allows members of the White House to decline invitations to testify before Congress.

"As you know, the precedent for members of the White House staff to decline invitations to testify before congressional committees has been consistently adhered to by administrations of both political parties, and is based on clearly established constitutional doctrines," Cipollone wrote.

In response, Cummings said he plans to issue a subpoena for Conway's testimony.

