Stars come out to perform in play based on Mueller report

(CNN) A collection of stars will participate in the telling of a political drama filled with intrigue, foreign adversaries and dreams of power.

It's not Shakespeare: It's the Mueller report, adapted for the stage.

Stars such as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Hamill, John Lithgow and Alyssa Milano will perform Monday night in a play based on the special counsel's report into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"The Investigation: A Search For the Truth in Ten Acts," will be live streamed at 9 p.m. ET Monday, according to Law Works , which is hosting the event.

"Join us for an historic live play in 10 acts ripped from the pages of the Mueller report," their website reads.

