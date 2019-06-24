Jay Inslee proposes ending fossil fuel subsidies in latest proposal to combat climate crisis

(CNN) Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee on Monday laid out a plan to end fossil fuel subsidies, rolling out his latest proposal to combat the climate crisis ahead of this week's first Democratic debate.

The Washington governor's plan outlines five policy prescriptions that aim to end the country's reliance of fossil fuels, including eliminating roughly $20 billion in yearly subsidies to oil, gas and coal companies, banning the federal government from granting new fossil fuel leases on public lands or offshore waters, and imposing a new Climate Pollution Fee that aims to charge corporations for polluting.

"To build a clean energy economy, we must transition off of fossil fuels, and we will need a President who is willing to stand up to the fossil fuel corporations," Inslee said in a statement about the plan. "They have polluted our air, our water, with impunity, raking in huge profits, all while taking huge subsidies from our federal government. The gravy train is over."

Inslee added that his plan would "finally hold these corporations accountable for their pollution, wind down their production, and take away their sweetheart deals. It is time to confront the fossil fuel industry, and take on their corporate power. I'm ready to do that."

Inslee's so-called "Freedom from Fossil Fuels" plan calls government subsidies "the gravy train of government largesse for fossil fuel companies that for too long has padded corporate profit at the expense of the public good" and pledged the plan would impose "meaningful safeguards for public health and the environment, and finally hold polluters liable for the climate, health, and environmental damages they are causing."

