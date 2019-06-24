What if Donald Trump swapped Mike Pence for Nikki Haley?

(CNN) The headline of an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Monday says it all: "Trump-Haley 2020."

The time has come to for President Donald Trump to replace Vice President Mike Pence on the 2020 ticket with former American Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, concludes Andrew Stein, a former president of the New York City Council and a Democratic supporter of the President. Here's Stein's key point:

"It's too late for Mr. Trump to revamp his political personality. But with the 2016 election in the past, Nikki Haley on the ticket could tamp down the antipathy for Mr. Trump that seems to afflict so many moderate and Republican-leaning women."

Teased out slightly more, Stein argues that Pence was picked to ensure that evangelicals would stick with Trump in 2016 despite the GOP nominee's, um, complicated personal life. But that work is now done, according to Stein. And what Trump now needs is someone that allows female voters -- especially Republican-leaning ones in the suburbs -- to hold their nose and cast a second vote for Trump next November. Haley, who spent two terms as the governor of South Carolina prior to serving in Trump's administration, is the only Republican out there who might be able to make that happen.

