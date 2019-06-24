Most recent American death in Dominican Republic due to heart failure, attorney general's office says

(CNN) Vittorio Caruso, the most recent American to die in the Dominican Republic, died from respiratory and heart failure after a long history of related-health problems, the country's Attorney General's office said, citing a preliminary autopsy report.

Caruso had suffered from hypertension, heart disease and pulmonary disease for a long time, the office said.

Caruso is the 10th known American to die in the Dominican Republic in the last year. Local and US authorities maintain that the deaths are not related.

The US hasn't issued a travel warning specific to the deaths in the Dominican Republic, and a US official said Friday there hasn't been an unusual uptick in reported deaths there.

Caruso, from New York, had been living in the Boca Chica community near Santo Domingo for several years, prosecutors said. His partner, Yomaira Ramirez de Jesus, told prosecutors that Caruso began to cough and feel shortness of breath on June 11. He went to the doctor, was treated and released.

