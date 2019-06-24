'We wanted to dry the Nazis out': Police and locals spoil German neo-Nazi festival by taking away their beer

(CNN) It was a dry, sober weekend for a group of neo-Nazis in Germany after police and locals teamed up to strip them of their beer.

German police confiscated more than 4,200 liters of beer at a neo-Nazi rock festival last Friday in Ostritz, Germany, according to the Deutsche Presse Agentur. A court had banned all alcohol at the event, citing fears of violence.

Police posted photos of themselves confiscating beer on Twitter.

Auch heute setzen wir das Alkoholverbot in #Ostritz weiter durch. Bei Vorkontrollen konnten wir bisher mehr als 200 Liter sicherstellen. pic.twitter.com/fIg1B4XKkx — Polizei Sachsen (@PolizeiSachsen) June 22, 2019

The locals weren't taking any chances, either.

To prevent the extremists from circumventing the alcohol ban, locals and activists also bought up the beer in local grocery stores.

