Pilot killed as two Eurofighter jets collide in midair

By Stephanie Halasz and Sheena McKenzie, CNN

Updated 12:47 PM ET, Mon June 24, 2019

Police officers near the site of a crash between two Eurofighter jets on Monday.
(CNN)Two Eurofighter jets crashed in midair in northern Germany on Monday, killing one of the pilots, according to the German air force.

The unarmed warplanes were on an "air combat mission" when they collided near the Laage military base in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the airforce's Team Luftwaffe said on Twitter.
The airforce later tweeted that one pilot had been found dead, while the other pilot, who survived, is being treated by emergency services after safely ejecting from the jet.
Local police said in a statement that the surviving pilot landed in the canopy of a tree, 66 feet from the ground.
    Two parachutes were seen over the lake area of Silz and Jabel, a local Neubrandenburg police spokeswoman told CNN.
    A third Eurofighter jet was also on the mission and its pilot reported two parachutes at the scene, said Team Luftwaffe.