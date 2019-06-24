This $65 hair dryer aims to dry your hair 35% faster than other models

Story highlights Women in the US spend on average an hour and a half each week blow-drying their hair

Nowadays, hair dryers do a lot more than just dry your hair, and here at Underscored, we know a good one will work to prevent heat damage, save you precious time and energy, and even double as a styling tool.

But that's not the only reason a good hair dryer is worth splurging on. Women in the US spend on average an hour and a half each week blow-drying their hair, according to an unscientific survey from beauty retailer Lookfantastic, reported in Shape magazine. That's a pretty significant amount of time ⁠— so if you could make the process faster (and protect your hair while you're at it), why wouldn't you?

The Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer ($65, originally $199; joyus.com) is a sleek, lightweight and ergonomically designed hair dryer that has been compared to the well-known Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. It features a powerful 1400-watt motor, which Sutra claims will dry your hair 35% faster while simultaneously protecting it from potential heat damage. The dryer itself features two different speeds, three heat settings and a cool-shot button to help you achieve the exact hairstyle you're going for.

But what sets the Sutra Accelerator apart is its additional styling tools that come with the blow dryer itself, which typically can range from $10 to $30 individually per attachment. The dryer comes with a diffuser — an attachment that can help to tame frizz, especially if you have naturally curly hair. It'll also help with giving your hair some natural bounce, since a traditional nozzle can flatten curls or volume due to the weight of your hair. The Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer also includes two flat nozzles, which are great to have if you're going for that salon-quality blowout look. When you consider how much these additional tools could cost on their own, the price tag for the Sutra Blow Dryer seems even more economical.

All in all, past customers have rated it an impressive 4.5 stars on the Joyus site.

With a one-year warranty and sale price of just $65, this a hair dryer worth checking out. So why not save yourself some time and minimize heat damage to your hair by switching to an effective blow-dryer?